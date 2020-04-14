Malawi Media in Retraction Over South African Lawyers Sneaking in - Times Story 'Correct'

14 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

One of Malawi's daily newspapers, The Nation and privately-owned Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) have attracted their stories about two South African lawyers that the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) engaged for the presidential elections appeal case sneaked in the country on Sunday April 12 2020 through Kamuzu International Airport.

Zodiak reported that the lawyers Dumisa Bhule Ntsebenza, SC and Elizabeth Makhanani Mere flew from South Africa but could not proceed from Mozambique because they were denied airspace due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

But Zodiak retracted the false reporting and apologised.

The Nation carried a story that the lawyer sneaked in the country on Sunday and issued a "correction" on its front page of Tuesday April 14 2020 - which was placed on the front gape right foot corner.

"However it has emerged from court that the lawyers did not make the trip due to travel restriction related to COVID-19. We regret the misrepresentation and retract the story-Editor."

A similar story also appeared on Nyasa Times and the online publication swiftly deleted the article and in its updated court story also posted a correction notice which was placed at the end of the article.

But the media correction still leaves a lot to be desired and the public jury is out there to question the mainstream media. However, the beauty of the professional news organisations such as The Nation, Zodiak and Nyasa Times is that they are held accountable to their news dissemination unlike fake news outlets and social media carpers.

The Daily Times newspaper, on the other hand, reported " correctly" that the South African lawyers did not make it in the country.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.