South Africa: We Need Full Disclosure of All the Facts If We Are to Beat COVID-19

opinion

Accountability and transparency run like a golden thread through our Constitution. The government in all three spheres must be held accountable by the opposition, otherwise it's simply a case of 'trust me, I'm a doctor'.

The coronavirus is with us - for better or worse, richer or poorer, till death do us part. The response has been predictable across the board: batten down the hatches as the spiked corona balls rail down on the ship's deck and as the beleaguered vessel limps into port and the voice from Monty Python's Life of Brian is heard above the creaking wheels of the wagon - "bring out yer dead".

The captains of the ships, be they Boris from the infirmary, Cyril from the Command Council, Angela from the Bismarck battleship or Xi Jinping from the paddle steamers of the Yangtze, are all singing from the same hymn sheet with the Psalm Singers of the ship's choir: keep your distance, stay inside, half rations all, and prayer in the absence of communion.

Only the longships of the Vikings of Sweden appear to have broken ranks. Their larder grows as the Viking boats drag across long portages, withstand fierce ocean storms, continue to trade,...