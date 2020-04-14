South Africa: Hands Off Ray Joseph and Groundup!

opinion

Journalist Ray Joseph and the publication GroundUp have endured attacks from multiple sources, with the National Lotteries Commission being by far the earliest and most frequent aggressor.

In 1985 I watched the nationwide protests during the Botha government's State of Emergency. Seeing the freedom struggle participants' raw courage and idealism riveted me, inspired me to join Stanford University's divestment movement, and sparked a dream of one day going to South Africa.

That dream came true just months after South Africa's stirring victory in the 1995 Rugby World Cup. After arriving in August 1995, I lived, taught and coached for a year at the Uthongathi School in Tongaat as a participant in the Fulbright Teacher Exchange programme. It was a remarkable year for me personally, as my exchange partner's friends took me in like a brother. It was also a heady time in the country. I witnessed the results of Madiba Magic at Bafana Bafana Africa Cup of Nations' opening match against Cameroon and attended the first day of TRC hearings in Durban.

Shortly after my return to the United States, then-president Nelson Mandela promulgated the new Constitution in late 1996 before its passage the following year. I felt my heart...