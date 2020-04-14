Cameroon: Govt Makes Face Masks Compulsory

13 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By NDI Eugene NDI

The compulsory wearing of face masks in public places as part of measures to curb spread of coronavirus begins Monday in Cameroon as cases of the virus in the country near a thousand.

Mask wearing is one of seven supplementary preventive measures the Prime Minister, Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, announced last week as part of government response to Covid-19.

Cameroon counted 848 confirmed cases on Sunday, including 98 recoveries and 14 deaths, according to a tally by The EastAfrican.

The additional measures also include the local production of medicines, protective masks and hand sanitisers, the establishment of specialised treatment centres for Covid-19 patients in all regional capitals, intensification of screening and awareness-raising campaigns.

The new measures add to an initial 13 which have been effective since March 18 including closure of borders, schools, prohibition of gathering of more than 50 people, systematic closing of bars, restaurants and leisure spots from 6pm, urban and inter-urban travel restrictions, the regulation of consumer flows in markets and shopping centres.

"I urge the population to become actively involved in the fight against the spread of the Covid-19 in our country by scrupulously observing the measures prescribed by the government, especially the prohibition of gathering and the restriction of urban and inter-urban travel," the Prime Minister advised in a televised address amidst reports that some Cameroonians have been flouting the rules.

