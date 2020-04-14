South Africa: The Capitalist Emperor Has No Clothes As the COVID-19 Pandemic Strips It Bare

opinion

The system is rotten to the very core and the Covid-19 pandemic has, again, made this truth apparent to all of us.

The sudden onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare the fissures that govern our world and the societies we live in. It has, in one fell swoop, put to horrific rest the notion that capitalism is the foundation that the global economic system must be based on.

The wealthiest countries in the world are today staring death in the face. The narrative that "the markets will steady themselves" has been shattered.

Today, in the bastion of capitalism, the United States, we see governors and mayors, and other individuals in positions of power and influence calling for the "socialisation" of key medical facilities as well as of the medical supply chain.

What we are witnessing today is the toxicity of capitalism, which is as virulent as Covid-19, and in the long term, far more dangerous to billions of those with whom we share this pale blue dot, our home, Earth.

The world's largest economies whose defence budgets are in the trillions of dollars are faced with having stockpiles of weapons of mass destruction, while the very basic needs...