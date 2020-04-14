South Africa: Port Elizabeth Flying Squad Arrest Teenager With Firearm

press release

A police officer is never off duty and is always ready to make a sacrifice in order to ensure that the people they serve are and feel safe.

On Saturday 11/04 at about 19:00, an off duty Warrant Officer from PE Flying Squad received information about a person in possession of a firearm at a taxi rank in Durban Road Korsten. The member placed himself on duty and together with his colleagues who were on duty followed up on the information and spotted the suspect who attempted to flee when he saw the police vehicle. The Warrant Officer chased after him on foot and succeeded in apprehending him. The 15-year-old teenager was in possession of a 9mm pistol (serial number filed off).

The teenager was arrested for prohibited possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition as well as contravening the regulations of the Disaster Management Act of not been confined to his residence.

He will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates' court on Tuesday, 14 April 2020.

Also, on the same evening (11/04) at about 23:00, the same members followed up on information about a shooting that took place earlier in the day at the taxi rank in Korsten. No injuries were sustained, only damage to the vehicle. The alleged suspect involved in the shooting was spotted in Kama Street in Korsten and was arrested. The 24-year-old suspect was detained on a charge of attempted murder and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, 14/04.

Mount Road Cluster Commander, Maj Gen Thembisile Patekile commended the officer who despite being off duty ensured that information provided to him was immediately followed up and executed. "Police officers such as these are steadfast to their calling thus ensuring that the space of criminals is limited and that the community is protected," added Maj Gen Patekile.