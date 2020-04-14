Ghana: Kafui Mills-Odoi Offers Hope in Her New Single "Simply Trusting"

Kafui Mills-Odoi, an upcoming gospel artiste is set to release her maiden single dubbed "Simply Trusting."

The inspirational song which features Cwesi Oteng, one of Ghana's leading Christian artistes will be launched virtually on Thursday, April 16 on Sunny Fm 88.7MHz at 8am.

The inspiring messages in the song focus on strengthening one's faith in difficult times and empowering people to keep trusting in God during tortuous moments. It is not easy to stay positive when we go through prolong repetitive painful experiences. But when we trust in His Word minute by minute and second by second God ultimately gives us strength to pull through.

In an interview with Kafui ahead of the launch she said "The first part of the song is a Methodist Hymn and my 7 years of Methodist schooling at Wesley Girls' High school brought the soothing words of Edgar Page Stites extensively back when I recently went through some difficult moments. I started out this collaborative project with Min. Cwesi Oteng and expected that everything would beautifully roll out smoothly. But just when we started this and plans to kickstart were finalized, things changed."

"Basically, I had to trust God every moment, day by day and dig into my creative side while pulling myself out through pain to finally have this collaborative work. The additional segment of the hymn "I will Lift my Eyes to Him" came to me as I called on Him to support me day in day out. In the midst of everything, we all see the silver lining. The young people especially need to have this to persevere and trust that God will give us hope extensively ," she said.

On why the choice of Cwesi Oteng she said he is one of the leading and willing artistes in the gospel music industry in Ghana and Africa adding that " It has been a very exciting learning experience innovatively working with an extensively experienced artiste like Minister Oteng."

" His willingness to sacrifice, and share the nuances of the business is tremendous. Working with him has been very inspirational and supportive extensively. He is a leading Christian artiste in Africa, open to share innovative ideas and grow more young African talents. He is grounded enough and shares similar experiences of struggles and reinvention," she said.

On what to expect from her in future, she said "There are a couple of more songs we are collaborating on. These are ways I see us encouraging the hurting youth and all others who may be having challenges - God will reach out to all through the songs. Whispers@Dusk annual worship concerts to raise awareness on mental health will still go on annually."

Kafui who is well-known for her passion for the development of the youth especially in the construction sector and was nominated as the Youth Ambassador for Construction by AGI Construction Sector said " music: I love singing! It is my creative side; It enables me to express myself, and faith. My late dad exposed us all to different genres of music and that has helped me a lot. I thank God for the gift."