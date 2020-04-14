South Africa: House Robbers Nabbed With Stolen Property

press release

On 12 April 2020 police officers from Durban North responded to a report of a house robbery on Tara Crescent in La Lucia. The suspect's vehicle was spotted travelling at a high speed. When the men saw the police officers they attempted to make a U-turn on the M4 highway to evade police.

Police officers gave chase and the suspects were successfully apprehended. Four men aged between 24 and 52 were placed under arrest. All the stolen items were found in their possession. They were also found in possession of 14 rounds of ammunition.

According to the victim of the house robbery, he was asleep in his home when he was awoken by his dogs who were barking. He went out to investigate. When he returned into the house he noticed that the sliding door was forced open. The suspects held him up and stole two laptops; cellphones; digital cameras; cash; jewellery and clothing before they fled.

The men will appear in the Durban Magistrates Court tomorrow on charges of robbery; possession of suspected stolen property as well as possession of ammunition.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the Durban North police officers for the quick response that led to the arrest of the suspects.