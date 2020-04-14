South Africa: Four Suspects Nabbed During Intelligence Driven Operation and Various Items Recovered

press release

Four (04) suspects were on Sunday evening, 12 April 2020 arrested during an Intelligence driven joint operation that comprised of the Crime Intelligence Unit and crime prevention members from Lebowakgomo. The suspects aged between 41 and 21, were allegedly found in possession of dagga and suspected stolen properties.

The police received information about the suspects and conducted a sting operation in the Lebowakgomo policing area which led to this breakthrough. The following items were recovered during the arrest:

- 01 laptop,

- 03 cellphones,

- Cash amount of money,

- 22 plastic bags full of dagga and

- 50 kg bag full of dagga with the estimated street value of R50.000.

The operation unfolded until more recoveries were made in one of the suspect's residence and this included a plasma TV, 3 Sony speakers and a silver VW Golf sedan. Two large plastic bags of dagga worth thousands of rands were found concealed inside the vehicle.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has welcomed the arrest of the suspects and applauded this team of members for their swift action.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Lebowakgomo magistrate's court soon.

The Police investigations are continuing.