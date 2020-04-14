South Africa: Four Suspects Nabbed During Intelligence Driven Operation and Various Items Recovered

13 April 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Four (04) suspects were on Sunday evening, 12 April 2020 arrested during an Intelligence driven joint operation that comprised of the Crime Intelligence Unit and crime prevention members from Lebowakgomo. The suspects aged between 41 and 21, were allegedly found in possession of dagga and suspected stolen properties.

The police received information about the suspects and conducted a sting operation in the Lebowakgomo policing area which led to this breakthrough. The following items were recovered during the arrest:

- 01 laptop,

- 03 cellphones,

- Cash amount of money,

- 22 plastic bags full of dagga and

- 50 kg bag full of dagga with the estimated street value of R50.000.

The operation unfolded until more recoveries were made in one of the suspect's residence and this included a plasma TV, 3 Sony speakers and a silver VW Golf sedan. Two large plastic bags of dagga worth thousands of rands were found concealed inside the vehicle.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has welcomed the arrest of the suspects and applauded this team of members for their swift action.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Lebowakgomo magistrate's court soon.

The Police investigations are continuing.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.