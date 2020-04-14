South Africa: Police Confiscated Mandrax Tablets and Crystal Meth Worth R7 000

13 April 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police in Northern Cape clamped down on three suspects aged between 39 and 45 subsequent to be found in possession of drugs.

Two of the suspects were arrested today in John Daka after the police received a tip-off regarding drug activities at a house in Thesele Street. During the search and investigation at the suspects' house, 31 small zip-locked bags containing crystal meth and one plastic bag of khat were found inside the house. Undisclosed amount of cash was also confiscated as it was believed to have been generated through selling drugs.

Home brewed beer found stored in a 25 litre container was destroyed.

A 39-year-old suspect was also arrested and charged with possession of mandrax tablets. More than 100 units of mandrax tablets, worth more than R6 000 were found in possession of the suspect. The mandrax were found hidden inside the suspect's house.

All three suspects are expected to appear before the Galeshewe Magistrate's Court soon, on counts of dealing and possession of drugs.

