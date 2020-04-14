South Africa: Sisulu Reiterates Ban On Evictions and Water Cuts During COVID-19 Lockdown

13 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

The Minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu will visit Makhaza in Cape Town to get to the bottom of why people's shacks are being broken down during a moratorium on evictions during the lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

This comes after complaints that people are being evicted during this period, with footage of people in Cape Town having the walls of their shacks broken down.

The City of Cape Town stated that it is not an eviction, but is in line with a court order that prevents further unauthorised construction on state-owned land.

"Minister Sisulu has once again emphasized that everyone should adhere to the directive by government that all evictions be suspended during the lockdown period in which the nation is engaged in fighting the spread of COVID-19," a statement said.

Sisulu also called for the municipalities to suspend cutting water supply for the duration of the lockdown as government has called on citizens to practice hygiene by washing their hands several times a day to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Regarding Makhaza, Sisulu was told that people who were evicted tried to "reinvade" land with the help of a political party.

She has decided to travel to the Western Cape this week to get to the bottom of the situation, and to find a long-lasting solution.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.