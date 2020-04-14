South Africa: Sisulu Reiterates Ban On Evictions and Water Cuts During COVID-19 Lockdown

The Minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu will visit Makhaza in Cape Town to get to the bottom of why people's shacks are being broken down during a moratorium on evictions during the lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

This comes after complaints that people are being evicted during this period, with footage of people in Cape Town having the walls of their shacks broken down.

The City of Cape Town stated that it is not an eviction, but is in line with a court order that prevents further unauthorised construction on state-owned land.

"Minister Sisulu has once again emphasized that everyone should adhere to the directive by government that all evictions be suspended during the lockdown period in which the nation is engaged in fighting the spread of COVID-19," a statement said.

Sisulu also called for the municipalities to suspend cutting water supply for the duration of the lockdown as government has called on citizens to practice hygiene by washing their hands several times a day to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Regarding Makhaza, Sisulu was told that people who were evicted tried to "reinvade" land with the help of a political party.

She has decided to travel to the Western Cape this week to get to the bottom of the situation, and to find a long-lasting solution.

Source: News24