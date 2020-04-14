South Africa: Forty One (41) Suspects Arrested for Burglary and Torching of Schools in Gauteng

press release

Gauteng police have already arrested forty one (41) suspects for cases relating to the burglaries and burning of schools in Gauteng since March 2020. Most of these suspects have already appeared in court after they were charged with arson and business burglary amongst other crimes.

Seventeen (17) suspects were arrested in Johannesburg (including Soweto), nine (9) in Tswhane, seven (7) in Sedibeng, four (4) in Ekurhuleni and another four (4) in the West Rand.

Since the cases of attack on schools started to increase in the province last month, the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, appointed a team of experienced and senior police officers to investigate and identify the perpetrators. The team has been working tirelessly to apprehend the suspects. Thus far, forty one (41) suspects have been arrested and more arrests are imminent as the search and investigation is continuing.

"I am pleased with the progress made by the team so far and I believe more suspects will be arrested soon. We are appealing to the community to work with the police in exposing those with intentions of depriving our children a better education in a conducive learning environment" said Provincial Commissioner.

Attached is the photo of one of the suspects that was captured in the footage while breaking in one of the schools in Roodepoort. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help us apprehended this suspect and other suspects that are involved in these criminal acts to please call the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600-10111. Information can also be given anonymously via MySAPS App.