South Africa: Tourism May Be One of the Worst-Hit Sectors and Bouncing Back Is Not Going to Be Easy

13 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Kate Rivett-Carnac

Tourism contributed about R130-bn to South Africa's GDP in 2018. The sector helps to offset the national balance of payments' deficit, accounts for many direct (and indirect) jobs more than 1.5 million combined in 2018), supports small businesses and spreads economic activity around the country through its broad spatial impacts. But the post-lockdown bounceback will probably be muted, so what should tourism operators do?

In recent years, South Africa has attracted more than 10 million foreign tourists each year and we recently set a target of raising this to 21 million by 2030.

But the dramatic onset of Covid-19 means it is highly unlikely that we will get back to where we were anytime soon, in terms of international tourist numbers or expenditure. It seems reasonable to assume that border closures will remain for some time. Given that different countries will experience the pandemic at different speeds and intensities, we are also unlikely to see unilaterally relaxed travel regimes. It's possible a lack of airlift capacity from tourist markets might compound this and further restrict potential travel to our shores.

What about tourist demand?

Fear and anxiety feel pervasive right now. While shocks and vulnerabilities are sadly not new for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

