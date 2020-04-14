South Africa: Stellenbosch Detectives Charge Three Suspects After a Break in At Liquor Store

12 April 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Three male suspects have been arrested this morning following a burglary and theft at a liquor store in Stellenbosch.

Reports at the disposal of police indicate that at 07:50 Stellenbosch police were alerted to a burglary at the store. The suspects are alleged to have broken a window to the store, taken alcohol and fled in a vehicle. A local security company vehicle on patrol in the area was flagged by a passer-by who alerted the guards to the burglary.

They circulated the information and drove in the direction the vehicle was alleged to have sped. Meanwhile, traffic officials manning a roadblock nearby saw the vehicle approaching and stopped it. In the vehicle, the stolen liquor was identified and three suspects were subsequently arrested.

The suspects aged 43, 33 and 29, will appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's court on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 on charges of burglary and possession of stolen property.

The integrated efforts of the traffic officers and security guards are commended by SAPS management as the Province deals with a spate of burglaries at liquor stores.

