Cameroon: Fighting Coronavirus - Parties, Religious Denominations Join Government

Leaders of political parties and representatives of religious denominations on April 9, 2020 expressed their commitment to the fight and made proposals for more effectiveness.

Eight political parties represented in Parliament and religious denominations in Cameroon such as the Protestant churches, Catholics and Muslims through their leaders have welcomed the relevance and appropriateness of the 13 measures the Head of State, President Paul Biya prescribed on March 17, 2020 to fight the Coronavirus pandemic in Cameroon. During separate working sessions on April 9, 2020 chaired by the Prime Minister, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute on the instructions of the Head of State, they expressed the commitment to support government efforts to limit the spread of the virus in Cameroon and also made a multiplicity of proposals aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the measures being implemented on the field. Both the political parties and religious denominations had already been actively involved in the effective implementation of the restrictive measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus with the denominations resorting to worship services of not more than 50 people in the different premises. The Secretary-General of the Central Committee of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM), Jean Nkuete said the party had engaged in actions such as the mobilization of the population to observe the restrictive measures, carry out awareness creation through its press organ "L'Action" and the internet and has also been encouraging its members to contribute to the National Solidarity Fund put in place to fight the pandemic. The religious denominations have gone further to offer material and personnel support to government. Reverend Pastor Samuel Fonki Forba, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon (PCC) who doubles as the President of the Council of Protestant Churches in Cameroon said the Protestant churches were ready to offer personnel and health facilities for the treatment of patients and also dormitories of boarding schools to be used as accommodation centres for suspected cases. The religious authorities also committed to intensify prayers and urged government that in a situation of complete or partial luck down, churches and mosques should be allowed opened uniquely for leaders to pray and beg God's intervention in bringing a solution. Prime Minister Dion Ngute said the Head of State instructed the working sessions to gather their proposals in order to build a solid national response plan to the pandemic. He expressed delight at their attendance and contributions. He said the proposals they made will be analysed to see their applicability.