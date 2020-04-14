Morocco: Cameroon-Morocco Relations - Bilateral Relations Appraised

13 April 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

In an audience at the Ministry of External Relations on April 9, 2020, the Moroccan Ambassador equally transmitted a message to the government of Cameroon from his country.

Cooperation ties between the Republic of Cameroon and the Kingdom of Morocco were reviewed on April 9, 2020 during an audience the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella granted the Ambassador of Morocco to Cameroon, Mostafa Bouh. Both personalities appraised the friendly and positive ties which have since the establishment of diplomatic relations existed between the two countries. The Moroccan Ambassador was equally a bearer of a message from his government to the government of Cameroon. Speaking to reports after the audience, Ambassador Mostafa Bouh said Cameroon and Morocco have always been good diplomatic partners, supporting and encouraging each other in good and bad times. He further stated that ideas on topics of common interest are constantly exchanged between the two countries with the objective of improving the wellbeing of their citizens. Cameroon and Morocco cooperate in several domains, notably political (especially parliamentary cooperation), security, trade, health, education and culture. On the economic sphere, public and private Moroccan companies are installed in Cameroon, operating in the banking, cement production and air transport sectors. Agricultural partnerships aimed at boosting agriculture have been signed between the two governments with students from both countries studying in universities and professional institutions in the two countries either on scholarships or exchange programmes. At the regional level, Cameroon and Morocco contribute in the African Union to the promotion of Pan-African values.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.