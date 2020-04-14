Morocco: Cameroon-Morocco Relations - Bilateral Relations Appraised

In an audience at the Ministry of External Relations on April 9, 2020, the Moroccan Ambassador equally transmitted a message to the government of Cameroon from his country.

Cooperation ties between the Republic of Cameroon and the Kingdom of Morocco were reviewed on April 9, 2020 during an audience the Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella granted the Ambassador of Morocco to Cameroon, Mostafa Bouh. Both personalities appraised the friendly and positive ties which have since the establishment of diplomatic relations existed between the two countries. The Moroccan Ambassador was equally a bearer of a message from his government to the government of Cameroon. Speaking to reports after the audience, Ambassador Mostafa Bouh said Cameroon and Morocco have always been good diplomatic partners, supporting and encouraging each other in good and bad times. He further stated that ideas on topics of common interest are constantly exchanged between the two countries with the objective of improving the wellbeing of their citizens. Cameroon and Morocco cooperate in several domains, notably political (especially parliamentary cooperation), security, trade, health, education and culture. On the economic sphere, public and private Moroccan companies are installed in Cameroon, operating in the banking, cement production and air transport sectors. Agricultural partnerships aimed at boosting agriculture have been signed between the two governments with students from both countries studying in universities and professional institutions in the two countries either on scholarships or exchange programmes. At the regional level, Cameroon and Morocco contribute in the African Union to the promotion of Pan-African values.