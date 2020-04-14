Cameroon: Management of COVID-19 - Protective Masks to Curb Coronaviris Droplets

All Cameroonians from today will wear face mask in public as a collective action against the common enemy, Covid-19.

"Today marks a decisive moment in the struggle, both individually and collectively, against the Covid-19 pandemic that has been affecting the country for more than a month. This is a moment during which our commitment will be marked by our responsibility of wearing protective masks in the various public spaces from today, April 13, 2020." The statement was made by the Director for the Promotion of Health at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Fanne Mahamat, yesterday, April 12, 2020 at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre in Yaounde. She was speaking on behalf of the Minister of Public Health during the daily press briefing on the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country. Dr Fanne Mahamat said the option of generalising the wearing of masks implies that the population must adjust to the new behaviour to overcome the health crisis in the country. In the first attempt, the Public Health Director for the Promotion of Health said some people may find themselves uncomfortable and even feel suffocated. Others will find the protective mask simply unbearable. However, she underscored that it is important for people to remember that in this situation, global concern is focused on the relevance of the measure as part of strengthening the system to break the chain of spread of the disease. Precisely, Dr Mahamat stressed that the role of the protective mask is to serve as a barrier to the possible inhalation of the Coronavirus droplets. This means that, despite prejudice, apprehension and other forms of discomfort, people must keep up and stand firm. In addition, "it is important and necessary to overcome the feeling of legitimate desire for usual comfort, of ordinary times, and accept to "suffer wearing masks in order to protect ourselves and others", she underlined. During the press briefing, it was also emphasised that a protective mask should not be removed when communicating with someone close, neither for sneezing nor coughing. Nor should it be lent to a third party, or be subject to various manipulations. These reminders constitute what health personnel consider the "hygiene of the face mask". Furthermore, wearing the mask does not exclude the strict observance of the regularly stated rules of hygiene, which are structured around the washing of hands with clean running water and soap or use an alcohol-based solution; covering the nose and mouth with a disposable tissue when coughing or sneezing or using a bent elbow; maintaining social distancing of at least 1.5 metres and above all, stay at home as much as possible.