African Cups - Semi-Finals Postponed

The Confederation of African Football announced on Saturday April 11, 2020 the postponement of the Champions League and Confederations Cup competitions indefinitely.

Football lovers in Africa and the world will not watch the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup which were scheduled for next month. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Saturday, April 11, 2020 the postponement of the semi-finals indefinitely following the COVID-19 pandemic. The confederation also said that the FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup Qualifiers set for May were postponed until further notice. This implies that the African Champions League final that was scheduled to take place at the newly constructed Japoma Stadium in Douala on May 29, 2020 will not take place. Cameroonian fans are gnashing their teeth as it would have been an opportunity to watch the first international match in the stadium. According to CAF, all other competitions will be postponed to later dates due to the spread of the Coronavirus on the continent. Sources close to CAF say the institution chose to postpone the semi-finals after consultations with the World Health Organisation (WHO), on the impact of the virus on the continent. An official press release will be published to announce the new dates. It should be noted that for the semi-finals of the Champions League and Confederations Cup, Zamalek of Egypt were set to face Raja Casablanca of Morocco, while Al Ahly of Egypt were supposed to face Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in the African Champions League. In the Confederations Cup, Pyramids FC of Egypt were supposed to take on Guinean side Horoya AC in the first semi-final and RS Berkane were to face Hassania Agadir in the second game. Both legs were to take place between May 1-3 and May 8-10, however as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the continent, CAF has decided to postpone all these encounters.