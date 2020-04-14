Zimbabwe: Journalist Forced to Delete Footage By Soldiers

13 April 2020
Kubatana.net (Harare)

Freelance journalist James Jemwa was forced by two soldiers to delete his footage today around 1700hrs by in Harare's suburb of Mufakose. Jemwa was interviewing some individuals in Mufakose at Gwenyambira shopping center for his upcoming documentary film when he was approached by police officers who inquired on what he was doing. Jemwa showed them his press card and they left him to continue with his professional duties.

However, a few minutes later a vehicle with over 15 soldiers also arrived at the shopping centre and two soldiers approached him. These soldiers expressed they disregard to the fact that Jemwa is a journalist who was carrying out his professional duties. We are reliably informed that these two soldiers forced him to delete the footage. The also threatened to beat him up if he continued filming.

MISA Zimbabwe position

The rate at which journalists have been harassed, threatened, arrested and assaulted during this lockdown period has reached alarming levels. The members of the security forces are showing clear disregard of media freedom and subsequently the Constitution of Zimbabwe. Section 44 of the Constitution provides for the state and every person including state agencies at every level to respect, protect, promote and fulfill the declaration of rights.

MISA Zimbabwe is concerned with the manner with which security personnel are treating journalists, particularly during this lockdown period. The several cases involving the harassment, arrest and assault of journalists that have been recorded are uncalled for and unjustified.

These actions directly contradict the statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police on its Twitter account on 30 March 2020 in which the police pledged its commitment to promote cordial relations with media practitioners.

MISA Zimbabwe calls on the Zimbabwe Media Commission to conduct investigations and inquiries into these media freedom violations which also impact on the citizens' right to access to information. As highlighted in our recent statement, MISA Zimbabwe reiterates that the enemy we are fighting at this critical time is Covid-19 and not the media. The media should thus be allowed to conduct its professional duties without hindrance as provided for in the Constitution.

MISA Zimbabwe therefore re-emphasizes to all the security forces and the general public that journalism is not a crime! To the contrary, it can save lives during this struggle against the deadly Coronavirus!

Source: MISA Zimbabwe

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Kubatana.net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Kubatana.net

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.