Sudan: Displaced Women in Darfur Badly Beaten By Militiamen

13 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sirba / Kabkabiya — Four displaced women were beaten by gunmen in the area of Bir Seleiba, Sirba locality, West Darfur when they were collecting firewood. Two of them were severely injured.

A community leader in Sirba camp for displaced people told Radio Dabanga that the perpetrators are believed to be government militiamen.

He said that the two severely injured women, Khadija Khalid and Halima Mohamed, were transferred to El Geneina Hospital. The two other women were treated at the Bir Seleiba Health Centre.

He said that the incident was reported to the Sirba locality police.

Water crisis

Kabkabiya locality in North Darfur is suffering from an acute water crisis due to lack of diesel for the water pumps.

Adam Juma told Radio Dabanga that the western part of the locality is most affected. The water pumps there stopped operating on Sunday.

He said that the price of a barrel of diesel reached SDG 2,400* ($44) on the parallel market. Petrol now costs SDG 4,500, pounds. The price for grinding grain doubled.

* USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at the time of publishing this article. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the middle daily US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.