Sudan: Ayesha Musa Pledges to Follow Up Kober Inmates Issues

Khartoum — The Member of the Sovereign Council, Ayesha Musa , on Monday, called on the inmates of Kober Prison to have patience and resort to wisdom and to work for the rule of law, describing the issue of their release as a matter of time.

"Most of the issues are subjected to the laws and public and private right" She said.

The SC Member promised the quick release for the inmates.

Meanwhile, Police Director General, Adel Mohammed Ali appreciated the SC Member for the visit and her concern over the issues of the prison and prisoners.