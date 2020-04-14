Sudan: Al-Burhan Affirms Supporting Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowment

Khartoum — President of Transitional Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan received at his office at the Republican Palace Monday Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments Nasir-Eddin Mufrah.

During the meeting, Al-Burhan affirmed the state support for the ministry to carry out its duties as required regarding implementation of the transitional period programs.

Mufarh explained in a press statement that the meeting came within the serious work being undertaken by the transitional period institutions as represented in the Sovereign Council and Council of Ministers.

He noted that the meeting tackled the Red Sea convoy for restoring the social fabric, peace building and training workshop for preachers and Imams.

Moreover, according the minister that the meeting also discussed contribution of the Ministry in raising awareness of the public on the coronavirus disease.