Sudan: Ministry of Finance, WFP Sign Agreement On Provision of 200,000 Tons of Wheat

Khartoum — The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning signed on Monday at the Ministry premises agreement with the World Food Program(WFP) on purchasing and importing 200,000 tons of wheat for interest of government of Sudan.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr Ibrahim Al Badawi signed for the Ministry and the WFP Country Sudan Director Dr Hameed Nuru signed on behalf of the UN agency.

Dr Al Badawi affirmed after the meeting that Sudan is looking forward for further partnerships and contributions , referring g to WFP cooperation with Sudan over the past period.

He explained that the WFP assistance to Sudan included family and direct support in addition to supporting the displaced people and the conflicts natural disasters-affected areas.

WFP Country Director Dr Nuru said the government of Sudan would settle prices of quantities of wheat to be provided by the WFP in Sudan pound, disclosing that the agency would use the funds to help the vulnerable people across the country to buy food from their local markets.

He mentioned that this deal was strategic for its role in assisting the the Sudanese government to guarantee continued flow xof whaet supplies so that citizens can buy bread from their local bakeries.

The WFP Country Director added the agreement would help the Central Bank of Sudan to have reserve of over 50m dollars as hard currency for fixing the exchange rate.

Dr Nuru stated that agreement would also help te vunerable families meet their needs in addition to farmers, and traders to produce and import food.

He affirmed that the agreement would enable the WFP to use its global experiences by new and inventive methods to support the government of Sudan and stability of the economy and to ensure Sudanese people access to ffod.