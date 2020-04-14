Sudan: Foreign Ministry Follows Up Situations of Sudanese Communities

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues its efforts through its diplomatic missions of following up situations of the Sudanese communities and those stuck in Sudan's missions in Kampala, Nouakchott, Asmara, Paris, Cairo, Rabat and Geneva, where it provides needs, medical care and accommodation for them as part of the efforts being made by the government to mobilize official and popular resources to confront the new coronavirus pandemic.

The Foreign Ministry said in a press statement that its missions in Muscat, Islamabad, Rabat and Accra reported opening the door for donations to members of the Sudanese communities wishing to contribute to combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the same context, the Sudan Mission in Geneva referred the Prime Minister's address, in his capacity as Chairperson of the current IGAD session, to the Director-General of the World Health Organization regarding provision of aid to the countries of the organization to confront coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Sudan Mission in Japan addressed the authorities to provide 'avigan' medicine, which has proven effective in preventing the symptoms of the disease.