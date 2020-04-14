Sudan: Foreign Ministry Follows Up Situations of Sudanese Communities

13 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues its efforts through its diplomatic missions of following up situations of the Sudanese communities and those stuck in Sudan's missions in Kampala, Nouakchott, Asmara, Paris, Cairo, Rabat and Geneva, where it provides needs, medical care and accommodation for them as part of the efforts being made by the government to mobilize official and popular resources to confront the new coronavirus pandemic.

The Foreign Ministry said in a press statement that its missions in Muscat, Islamabad, Rabat and Accra reported opening the door for donations to members of the Sudanese communities wishing to contribute to combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the same context, the Sudan Mission in Geneva referred the Prime Minister's address, in his capacity as Chairperson of the current IGAD session, to the Director-General of the World Health Organization regarding provision of aid to the countries of the organization to confront coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Sudan Mission in Japan addressed the authorities to provide 'avigan' medicine, which has proven effective in preventing the symptoms of the disease.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.