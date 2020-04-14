Sudan: Salih - Decision On Dissolution of Islamic DA'awa Organization Is Irreversible

Khartoum — Member of the Elimination of Empowerment, Dismantling of Inqaz Regime and Anti Corruption Committee Lawyer Wagdi Salih has affirmed that the decision made by the Committee on dissolution of the Islamic Da'awa Organization and confiscation of its assets for interest of Ministry of Finance is irrevocable.

He said in a statement to SUNA Monday that the decision was made according to the law and that the door is open for the organization to appeal the decision.

The Islamic Da'awa Organization was founded in 1980 and was defined according to its official website that it is - a humanitarian independent organization- with one of its goals is to disseminate Islam besides support and relief the needy.

Wagdi Salih indicated that the Islamic Da'awa Organization has derailed from all goals stipulated in its Statute as an organization for disseminating Islam among non-Mulims and became concerned with political , investment and economic empowerment aspect instead.

It is to be noted that the Empowerment Elimination Committee noted that the Organization Head Office in Khartoum was the place at which the first statement for coup of the ousted President Omar Al-Bashir in June 1989 was recorded.