Namibia: All Set for Income Grant Launch

8 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Nghinomenwa Erastus

The ministry of finance will launch the Emergency Income Grant on Friday as support for households who have lost income due to the lockdown, treasury spokesperson Tonateni Shidhudhu announced on Wednesday.

The weekly N$250 grant will be distributed through MobiPay and commercial banks, with potential for the distribution to start the day after launch.

“I can confirm the minister will launch the Emergency Income Grant tomorrow,” Shidhudhu said.

He added that more details will be provided by the minister tomorrow.

Shidhudhu said the ministry is working out business support modalities, especially guarantees for enterprises to take loans as a cushion against revenue losses.

The modalities on business support will be announced next week, he said.

