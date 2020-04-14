Somalia: New Galmudug State President Takes Office From His Predecessor

The newly elected President of Galmudug state, Ahmed Abdi Kariye has officially taken over power from the regional leader, Ahmed Daule Gelle Haf in a ceremony held at the administrative capital on Sunday.

The brief ceremony held in Dhusamareeb was attended by lawmakers from both the federal parliament and the Galmudug regional assembly.

Speaking during the ceremony, the former leader, Gelle Haf stressed the significance of concession and resolution of differences within the political spectrum in order to move forward as far as the development of the region is concerned.

On his part, the new regional leader Ahmed Ali Kariiye alias Qorqor said he will now embark on the state-building efforts since the reconciliation pillar was successful.

President Kariye Qorqor is expected to unveil his new line-up of the cabinet which was previously postponed due to the political standoff in the region backed by the Coronavirus health crisis.

He emerged the winner in the February elections which its outcome was rejected by the former leader, Gelle Haf and several opposition candidates who later withdraw from the race.