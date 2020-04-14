Sudan Announces Ten New Cases of COVID-19

1 April 2020
SudaNow (Khartoum)

The Sudanese Minister of Health Akram Ali al-Toam announced on Monday ten new COVID-19 cases bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 29.

The new cases included one death outside the capital Khartoum. The death toll so far reached three.

Meanwhile, the government announced that it would impose a total lockdown in Khartoum State as of Saturday.

The first COVID-19 case in Sudan was reported On March 13.

The country has implemented precautionary measures including closure of the schools, universities and airport, a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am and prevention of crowd attracting events.

Read the original article on SudaNow.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SudaNow

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.