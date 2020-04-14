Sudan Announces Ten New Cases of COVID-19

The Sudanese Minister of Health Akram Ali al-Toam announced on Monday ten new COVID-19 cases bringing the country's total confirmed cases to 29.

The new cases included one death outside the capital Khartoum. The death toll so far reached three.

Meanwhile, the government announced that it would impose a total lockdown in Khartoum State as of Saturday.

The first COVID-19 case in Sudan was reported On March 13.

The country has implemented precautionary measures including closure of the schools, universities and airport, a curfew from 8 pm to 6 am and prevention of crowd attracting events.