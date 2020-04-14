Somalia: Breaking Somalia Confirms 32 Corona Virus Cases

The Federal Government of Somalia on Monday confirmed 35 new cases of the novel Coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 60.

32 of the new cases were registered in Mogadishu, while two cases were recorded in Hargeisa and one was found in Borama, making it the first Corona case in the town.

In the daily COVID-19 update, Health Minister, HE Fowsia Abikar Nur explained that 52 of the confirmed cases are recovering in their houses where they self-isolated. One more patient is recuperating at an isolation center in the Halane camp.

Minister Fowsia reiterated pleas to the public to stay at their homes, observe social distancing, and offer special care to the elderly and people with chronic illnesses.