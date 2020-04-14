Sudan: Exemptions From Curfew to Be Given to Service Utilities Linked to Citizens Livelihood

Khartoum — The Minister of Information and government spokesman, Faisal Mohamed Salih, has affirmed existence of exemptions from the total curfew that include service organs which are directly linked to citizens livelihood, and hours during which the curfew is lifted to allow groceries and pharmacies to be opened at the neighborhoods.

The higher committee for combating coronavirus has decided imposition of a total lockdown for 24 hours in Khartoum State for three weeks which is to begin on Saturday.

The Minister of Information and government spokesman said that the higher committee reviewed on Monday the report of the Ministry of Health, which was disturbing, a matter that necessitated declaration of a total curfew in Khartoum State by the committee.

He pointed to exceptions to service utilities that are directly related to the livelihood of citizens, and hours during which the ban is lifted to allow groceries and pharmacies to be opened within the neighborhoods, which will be announced in detail during the next two days by a technical committee.

Faisal attributed implementation of the total curfew in Khartoum State to the fact that all coronavirus cases were discovered in it, except for one case in Nahral-Neil State, noting that the committee left the states governments to assess their positions.

He referred to contacts taking place with a number of countries to facilitate the flow of financial aid and donations from the Sudanese communities abroad to confront the corona pandemic, as there are some problems with financial transfers.

He added that the Attorney General has ordered the release of some prisoners of the public right after a careful review of their cases.