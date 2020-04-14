Sudan: Khartoum State Announces Total Lockdown

Khartoum — Khartoum State Ministry of Health , on Monday, announced the imposition of total LOCKDOWN, inside the state as of Saturday, April.18 with taking the necessary measures to provide living condition for the citizens.

The state has pointed out in press statement to the announcement issued, Monday, by the Ministry of Federal Health tat ten new cases of Coronavirus pandemic has been registered bringing the total number of cases to 29.

"Unfortunately, the announcement of the increasing numbers every day for confirmed cases, indicate that our country experiencing an advanced stage of the spread of the pandemic, a stage that requires concerted official and popular efforts to overcome this ordeal with the minimum damage "The statement stressed.