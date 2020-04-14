Sudan: Khartoum State Announces Total Lockdown

13 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Khartoum State Ministry of Health , on Monday, announced the imposition of total LOCKDOWN, inside the state as of Saturday, April.18 with taking the necessary measures to provide living condition for the citizens.

The state has pointed out in press statement to the announcement issued, Monday, by the Ministry of Federal Health tat ten new cases of Coronavirus pandemic has been registered bringing the total number of cases to 29.

"Unfortunately, the announcement of the increasing numbers every day for confirmed cases, indicate that our country experiencing an advanced stage of the spread of the pandemic, a stage that requires concerted official and popular efforts to overcome this ordeal with the minimum damage "The statement stressed.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.