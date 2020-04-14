Sudan: Total Lockdown Declared in Khartoum State As of Saturday

Khartoum — Sudan has declared the imposition of comprehensive lockdown for three weeks in Khartoum State as of next Saturday, as part of the efforts to combat coronavirus.
