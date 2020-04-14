Sudan: Foreign Ministry Denies Sudan Participation in Fighting in Libya

13 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has denied participation of any Sudanese forces in the fighting in Libya, around Tripoli or elsewhere.

In a statement it issued Monday, the ministry affirmed Sudan adherence to its firm position that there is no solution to the conflict in Libya except through dialogue and consensus between the parties to address their political differences by peaceful means.

The statement reiterated Sudan's adherence to the international legitimacy decisions on Libya and its rejection to the foreign interference in its private affairs.

Sudan also called on the brothers in Libya to stop the military escalation and fighting to end the human suffering of the brotherly Libyan people, and to mobilize efforts and resources to combat the Corona pandemic, which represents the greatest threat facing humanity at the present time.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reminded with the statements issued by the Sudanese Armed Forces in this regard and what was officially conveyed to the National Accord government in Libya, at the highest levels, regarding falseness of reports on the participation of Sudanese forces in armed confrontations in Libya.

The ministry also reminded with what was mentioned in the report of the United Nations team of experts assigned to monitor the arms embargo on Libya, published last January, which stated that the team did not find evidence to confirm the participation of Sudanese forces in the fighting in Libya.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that Sudan, which presented a unique model for a peaceful democratic transition, and does everything in its power to complete peace in all parts of the country, will remain in its steadfast position that no solution to the conflict in Libya except through dialogue and consensus between the parties to address their political differences by peaceful means.

