Nigeria: 6 Kidnapped Victims Freed After N1.5 Million Ransom Payment

14 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Sadiq Isah

Six persons who were abducted by gunmen in Bukpe community in Kwali area council have regained their freedom after the payment of N1.5m ransom.

City News had reported that six persons, namely, Ruben Ibrahim, Cassandra Yellow Uchendu, Amuche Yellow Uchendu, Mohammed, Kingsley and Blessing were abducted penultimate Friday around 2:am in the community by suspected kidnappers.

A family member of one of the kidnapped victims, who preferred anonymity, said the victims were released around 5:47 pm on Sunday, at a forest near Rubochi.

He said families of the six kidnapped victims worked together to raise the ransom after intensive negotiations with the kidnappers.

"In fact, the families had to collectively source the ransom after they finally agreed to collect N1.5 million as ransom, because they earlier asked for N10 million but with prayers and fasting, they collected N1.5 million," he said.

The chairman of the council, Danladi Chiya, also confirmed the release of the six kidnapped victims via telephone interview with our reporter yesterday, but denied that ransom was paid.

He commended the efforts of the FCT police commissioner, CP Bala Ciroma, and other security agents towards ensuring the release of the victims.

The chairman also called on residents of the council to be security conscious.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.