Nigeria: 6 Kidnapped Victims Freed After N1.5 Million Ransom Payment

Six persons who were abducted by gunmen in Bukpe community in Kwali area council have regained their freedom after the payment of N1.5m ransom.

City News had reported that six persons, namely, Ruben Ibrahim, Cassandra Yellow Uchendu, Amuche Yellow Uchendu, Mohammed, Kingsley and Blessing were abducted penultimate Friday around 2:am in the community by suspected kidnappers.

A family member of one of the kidnapped victims, who preferred anonymity, said the victims were released around 5:47 pm on Sunday, at a forest near Rubochi.

He said families of the six kidnapped victims worked together to raise the ransom after intensive negotiations with the kidnappers.

"In fact, the families had to collectively source the ransom after they finally agreed to collect N1.5 million as ransom, because they earlier asked for N10 million but with prayers and fasting, they collected N1.5 million," he said.

The chairman of the council, Danladi Chiya, also confirmed the release of the six kidnapped victims via telephone interview with our reporter yesterday, but denied that ransom was paid.

He commended the efforts of the FCT police commissioner, CP Bala Ciroma, and other security agents towards ensuring the release of the victims.

The chairman also called on residents of the council to be security conscious.