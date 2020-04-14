Nigeria: Zulum Distributes Food, Cash to 11,000 IDPs

14 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ndahi Marama

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, yesterday distributed different food items and cash to 11,000 Internally Displaced Person, IDPs, in Magumeri Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking during the distribution of the items in Magumeri, capital of the Local Government Area, Zulum said the gesture was to alleviate their hardship amidst the COVID -19 lockdown in the state.

According to him, about 6,000 women received N5,000, with wrapper materials each, while 5,000 men who were head of various households received a bag of rice and maize, as well as three litres of cooking oil each.

He advised residents to maintain personal hygiene, ensure social distancing and avoid unnecessary gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The governor warned the citizens against the dangers of the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic disease, saying "We are all aware of the enormous challenges Borno is already faced with.

"As a responsible government, we are doing everything possible to contain this virus from spreading in our state."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

