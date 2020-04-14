Tunisia: First Batch of Reusable Cloth Masks to Be Available in Pharmacies From Next Week

13 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A first batch of reusable cloth face masks which cost, no more than 2,300 millimes, will be available in pharmacies from next week, Director of the Central Pharmacy Khalil Amous told TAP on Monday.

An agreement will be signed, this week, with businesses making these protective masks against the new coronavirus (COVID-19) under standards set by the Ministry of Industry and Small and Medium Enterprises, Amous added.

These masks will be distributed by the Central Pharmacy to wholesalers then to private pharmacies Amous pointed out, adding that there will be no profit for the Central Pharmacy, wholesalers and private pharmacies.

The official stressed that around sixty textile manufacturers and artisans took part in this initiative, adding that the Central Pharmacy plans to buy 30 million masks to meet demand during and after the lockdown period.

