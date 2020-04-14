Liberia: Price Tag for Proposed 'Free Electricity' During COVID-19 Lockdown $us4m? Legislature Set to Debate Emergency Plan

Monrovia — The joint session of Liberia's national legislature announced Tuesday that they will commence regular session Tuesday, April 14, in keeping with President George Weah announcement of a state of Emergency where he requested them to return to work.

FrontPageAfrica has however learned that both lawmakers and President Weah's office appear divided over the fine prints and details of what the lockdown should entail.

A sticking issue regards what benefits are being pondered for those languishing at the bottom of the economic ladder.

A senior administration official confirmed to FPA that President Weah is contemplating a populist approach which would include free electricity to residents of Montserrado County during the entire duration of the lockdown.

From $US1.7M to US$4M?

That proposal was reportedly drawn up by the Pro Temp of the Senate Albert Chie who is said to be pushing that agenda. The sticking point lies in the controversy surrounding the total amount.

FPA has learned that the initial amount estimated for the free power was put at US$1.7 million. That amount is said to now be set at $US4 million. The nearly $US2.3 million discrepancy will likely raise a few eyebrows when the letter finally lands on the floor of the legislature Tuesday.

On Monday, both houses were locked behind closed doors for hours discussing preemptive measures that could address issues raised by citizens during the state of emergency even though they are yet to receive a written proclamation from the Executive Branch of government.

"There is nothing before us right now as of today(Monday), we haven't received any document from the Executive Mansion. What we are discussing right now are preemptive measures so that when the proclamation comes, we can act on it quickly."

Residents Bemoan Police Treatment

Those issues have been on the minds of many Liberians since the lockdown commenced last week when the President announced a state of Emergency and a lock down of Montserrado and Margibi Counties.

The search for food and basic necessities, have forced many residents of the city into run-ins with security officers.

In his speech, President Weah said last week: "Throughout this period, residents may leave home only for essential journeys for reasons of health and food, which should be restricted to your local community only, and be limited to a single person per household for a maximum of one hour. Exceptions shall be made for persons who are designated as essential staff in government offices, banks, supermarkets, and other business establishments such as hotels, petrol stations, and health facilities to travel directly to work and return directly home. All such commercial activities are to be closed no later than 3:00pm."

At the weekend, Evely Karhar-Seeton, an employee of the Guaranty Trust Bank, assigned at the bank's Sinkor Branch in the electronic Banking department, was a victim brutalism by officers of the Liberia National Police despite being only a stone throw away from her house in the Gardnerville Dy Rice Market community.

Her husband, Theophilius Seeton told FrontPage Africa via phone that his wife had gone to park her car to a local parking lot in the community which is less than two minutes' walk away from their house but she was brutalized by two officers of the LNP on grounds that she was outside after 3pm deadline for businesses to close.

Mr. Seeton, an auditor at the General Auditing Commission explained that it was after 6pm when his wife went to park her car when the incident took place. "While coming from the parking lot two officers of the Liberia National Police and the Immigration Service riding on a motorbike stopped and asked her where she came from and she explained to them that she came from parking her car which is a stone throw away, but the officer started beating on her like a criminal but she did not resist them."

Seven-Day Window

In keeping with constitutional provisions, the Executive Branch of government has a widow of seven days to submit to the Legislature a proclamation that include measures to be taken throughout the state of emergency to be endorse or rejected through two third of lawmakers votes.

Senate Pro-Tempore Albert Chie over the weekend requested his colleagues to cut short the Easter break and return to the capitol for normal legislative work. His request is in fulfilment of a constitutional provision that requires members of the Legislature to remain in session throughout the period of the State of Emergency.

Snowe: 'We Will Sign Well Structured Resolution'

Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe(District No. 1 Bomi County), speaking to FPA Monday, vowed to work along with his colleagues to sign a "well Structure resolution" that will address the plight of the Liberian people in these difficult times.

Said Rep. Snowe: "We are not just going to sign a resolution; we will sign a resolution that addresses the plight of the Liberian people." The lawmaker urge Liberians to join forces to fight the threat the COVID-19 the virus poses on the lives of Liberia.

Rep. Snowe warned against politicizing efforts made by the government and all Liberians to fight against the menace of COVID-19.

Constitutional provision

Article 86(a) of the Liberian constitution states that the President may, in consultation with the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, proclaim and declare the existence of a state of emergency in the Republic or any part thereof. Acting pursuant thereto, the President may suspend or affect certain rights, freedoms and guarantees contained in this Constitution and exercise such other emergency powers as may be necessary and appropriate to take care of the emergency, subject, however, to the limitations contained in this Chapter.

Article 86(b) states: "A state of emergency may be declared only where there is a threat or outbreak of war or where there is civil unrest affecting the existence, security or well-being of the Republic amounting to a clear and present danger.

Also in Article 88 of the constitution, the President shall, immediately upon the declaration of a state of emergency, but not later than seven days thereafter, lay before the Legislature at its regular session or at a specially convened session, the facts and circumstances leading to such declaration.

The Legislature shall within seventy-two hours, by joint resolution voted by two-thirds of the membership of each house, decide whether the proclamation of a state of emergency is justified or whether the measures taken thereunder are appropriate.