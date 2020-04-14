Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Offers 'Y'ello Hope' With Low-Cost Voice, Data Bundle

As Liberia combats the COVID-19 outbreak, Lonestar Cell MTN is offering an affordable telecommunications bundle to help customers stay connected to what matters the most. This bundle, which was developed under the auspices of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) will provide some relief to customers and help them stay productive as they work from home and stay in touch with friends and family.

The bundle, which forms part of Lonestar Cell MTN's Y'ello Hope package is exclusively available via MTN Mobile Money and can be purchased by dialing *156*19#. The bundle, which costs 200 LRD, provides customers with a daily allocation of 80MB of data, 8 minutes to call Lonestar Cell MTN numbers, 2 minutes to call customers on other networks and 100 SMS for 7 days. This daily allocation is provided to subscribers automatically each day for the 7-day validity period.

Commenting on the offer, Lonestar Cell MTN's Chief Marketing Officer, Yaw Ankoma Agyapong, said, "During these times, as we practice social distancing, we want to ensure that our customers can still maintain vital connections to the people and things that matter the most. We are pleased to bring this bundle to market, in conjunction with the LTA, and hope it helps ease the burden on our subscribers. And, of course, there is the added feature of making this a MoMo-exclusive, which means our customers can stay safe and protected while they purchase this bundle from the comfort of their homes using Mobile Money without risking their health."

MTN Mobile Money enables safe, fast, and convenient transactions on *156# and signing up for it is free. To sign up, customers just need to visit any Lonestar Cell MTN service center or registered MoMo agent with a valid identification card and fill out an application form.

Lonestar Cell MTN, with its Y'ello Hope package, is supporting the national COVID-19 response to end the outbreak and ensure that its customers, employees and the public are safe. Since the announcement of the first case in Liberia, the company has:

Donated 500 phones to help with contact tracing and low risk contact monitoring

Provided 10 free SMSs a day on *170# to all customers to help people stay in touch at no cost to them

Enabled customers to use ayoba, an instant messaging platform, to chat, share photos and videos and more at no data cost

Suspended transaction fees on MoMo transactions (person-to-person and person-to-merchant) for a month to encourage cashless transactions to halt the spread of the virus

Launched a public awareness and hygiene education via SMS, social media and radio

Made access to online educational resources free of charge

Donated free talk time to over 100 medical personnel and frontline health workers to enable them talk with each other free of charge

Connected customers with essential health information via caller ring back tunes and USSD code (*445#)

Facilitated a toll-free helpline (4455 or 0880000664) for customers to get access to emergency care