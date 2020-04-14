Liberia: SoS Donates Over U.S.$14k Emergency Items to Help Less Fortunate Children, Youths Fight COVID-19

Paynesville — The need for food or medical care and other essentials are often numerous and important during a health crisis like the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic currently affecting Liberia.

In an effort to address some of these needs, SOS Children Village, in partnership with government, over the weekend donated several emergency assorted items worth over US$14,000 to less fortunate family in Montserrado. The distribution was done under the humanitarian agency's "Family Strengthen Program."

Donating the items to 212 family heads and 50 young people in Zinnah Hill Community, Paynesville, SOS Emergency Response Coordinator Nehmah Yeanay said the gesture is geared at strengthening their capacities to fight the disease.

"We have come to buttress government's efforts in strengthening these families to prevent themselves and have something to eat," Yeanay said.

"SOS has been working in 42 different communities in Montserrado. These communities has 212 families, who have over 1,000 children that they support."

The items include faucet buckets, hand-washing soaps and several bags of 25-kg rice.

According to Mr. Yeanay, the program is intended to strengthen these family heads to better cater to their children.

He further stated that majority of the beneficiaries are low income earners and very small business people who are unable to get money during the State of Emergency and will need food and preventive materials.

"We have not been giving them rice, but we noticed that during this crisis, market women are no longer going to the market to sell and are unable to move from one place to another. We are saying, every family that is supported under this program should be given at least a 25kg bag of rice to be able to start from somewhere," Mr. Yeanay asserted.

He named the gesture as SOS' initial intervention for the first three months.

At the same time, the Fund Development Communication Manager Miatta Jallah said the donation is SOS' own way of showing concern to those under the Family Strengthening Program during the Coronavirus crisis in Liberia.

Madam Jallah urged those families and all Liberians to continue observing the preventive measures.

She informed the beneficiaries that SOS has a hotline that is activated in order to check on families and youth under the strengthening program order to get information from them on various issues including health needs.

Making remarks on behalf of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Victoria Zoway, representing the Gender Minister said government is pleased with SOS' intervention to less fortunate.

"We say to SOS, thanks for the gesture. I want to admonish beneficiaries to use the items for their intended purposes," Madam Zoway indicated.

"Constantly wash your hands and protect yourself, because if you protect yourself, you will protect your family and community."

Receiving the items, two representatives of the beneficiaries Yatta Brown and Amos P. Jallah in separate remarks lauded SOS for the gesture.

According to them, the move to provide them the items during such a crisis, especially in a State of Emergency was timely.

They further encouraged other beneficiaries to use the items for their intended purpose.