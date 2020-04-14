Liberia: Mutual Benefit Insurance Company Gives to Disadvantaged Amid National Fight Against COVID-19

Monrovia — As part of efforts to combat the spread of deadly Coronavirus pandemic in the country, Mutual Benefit Insurance Company has donated assorted of disinfectants and other food items to their clients and the Christian Association of the Blind (CAB) including some old folks who are usually seen at the Airfield Junction begging for alms.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica at their head office in Sinkor, the Marketing Manager of the company, S. Ignatius Satiah, urged Liberians to be steadfast in adhering to the health protocols.

Satiah said their decision to donate assorted items is aimed at helping government's efforts to give to the needed and at the same time it is a way of giving back to their clients especially in the time where the pandemic is ravaging not only Liberia but the entire world.

Satiah added: "This is our own way of telling them be home, be safe and have something to eat.

"So we are trying to support government's effort in making sure that we can be able to take care of some of our elderly people and some of our visually impaired people within the communities."

Mutual's Marketing Manager also called on motorists, including commercial vehicle operators, who are insured with them, to come to their office and pickup food and non food items.

"Because when they are shutdown for this 21 days, we want to give back to them. Especially the commercial drivers, the kekeh (tricycle) riders and the pempem (motorbike) riders. We want to give them some items and tell them that 'Look, government has quarantined the entire country and we are on a lockdown.' So, while we are on a lockdown you can find something to eat," Satiah further stated.

According to the insurance company, their gift items are valued at US$10,000. Satiah added that they will also be extending their donation to Margibi County, which is one of the high risked counties of the Covid-19.

Also speaking at the Christian Association of the Blind office, the youth coordinator, Rally Fallah, praised the insurance company for thinking about them during what he termed as "a difficult period."

Fallah: "Making these kinds of efforts to the blind community during these kind of challenging times is so good. We say so much thank you."

Fallah also called other philanthropic organizations/institutions to support the visually impaired community.

The insurance company is one of the leading brands in the Liberian insurance industry with over 7000 clients covered.