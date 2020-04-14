Sudan: Relatives Free Farmers Kidnapped in Sudan's Nuba Mountains

14 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Dalami — On March 31, a group of armed men wearing uniforms of the Popular Defence Forces (PDF) kidnapped four farmers in Dalami in South Kordofan, and robbed them of their money and mobile phones.

Relatives of the abductees managed release them. The case was reported but no investigations were conducted, the Kampala-based Sudanese Human Rights and Democracy Organisation (HUDO) reported in a press statement on Monday.

El Sadig Ishag (47), Esam Mahmoud (35), Hasan Jabir (30), and Gasim Badri (28) were returning from their farms in Habila on a tractor to their homes in Dalami on March 31, when ten gunmen in PDF uniforms riding on motorcycles intercepted them.

The gunmen took them by force to the El Mughafal forest, about 65 km north of Dalami, where they robbed them of their money (approximately SDG 2,500) and six smart phones. They then called the owner of the tractor, and asked for a ransom.

The next day morning, relatives of the abductees managed to trace the kidnappers and their captives in the forest. When they approached the group, the gunmen fled, leaving their victims and the tractor behind.

The case was reported to the police in Dalami and in Habila police, but no action was taken.

HUDO expressed its concerns about the situation of civilians in conflict areas and calls upon the Sudanese government at state and central level to urgently address the insecurity in South Kordofan, to ensure that the police carry out their duties responsibly, to ensure the safety of people in conflict areas, and to disarm the PDF militiamen and dissolve the militia.

In end February, residents of the eastern part of the Nuba Mountains called on the state government to disarm the PDF militiamen deployed in the region.

The commercial and agricultural activities in the region are threatened by the proliferation of weapons, and the frequent occurrence of killings and robberies on the roads, they said.

In November last year, HUDO reported that elements of the Popular Defence Forces militia were wreaking havoc in Habila in South Kordofan while police and army troops remained silent.

A month later, a farmer was shot dead in Rashad because he refused to hand his harvest to the militiamen. In February, three masked men wearing PDF uniforms killed a motorcyclist in the same area.

Government militia

The Popular Defence Forces was established as an Islamist militia after Omar Al Bashir's military coup in 1989.

The militia also operated as a reserve force for the Sudan Armed Forces. Its members were mainly mobilised from Darfur, to fight against rebels in present South Sudan. The PDF is still operational in Darfur and, mainly, in South Kordofan. It also plays a major role in the distribution of weapons and offering military training to tribal militias.

Under international law, the PDF is considered part of Sudan's military because it was created by statute. However, the militia was defined by the regime of Al Bashir as a semi-military force of Sudanese citizens. Its members receive training, uniforms, guns, ammunition, and food, but no salaries.

USD 1 = SDG 55.1375 at the time of posting. As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily middle US Dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS).

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.