Somalia Media Houses to Work During Curfew-PM

14 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia Journalist have been included among the essential service providers who will be allowed to operate during curfew hours.

Prime Minister Ali Hassan Khaire said media houses and working journalists would be able to operate during curfew hours.

He said in a tweeter post, "Reflecting on the important role of the media, Somalia government classifies the media as an essential service to fight COVID19".

The announcement follows an imposition of a 8pm- 5am curfew in Mogadishu starting Wednesday April 15th .

This is among the raft of measures that the government has adopted in bid to combat the spread of the COVID19 that has so far claimed 2 lives and other 21 people infected.Other measures the government has taken is to close mosques and restaurants , with police moving in to enforce strict social distancing measures.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.