Somalia Media Houses to Work During Curfew-PM

Somalia Journalist have been included among the essential service providers who will be allowed to operate during curfew hours.

Prime Minister Ali Hassan Khaire said media houses and working journalists would be able to operate during curfew hours.

He said in a tweeter post, "Reflecting on the important role of the media, Somalia government classifies the media as an essential service to fight COVID19".

The announcement follows an imposition of a 8pm- 5am curfew in Mogadishu starting Wednesday April 15th .

This is among the raft of measures that the government has adopted in bid to combat the spread of the COVID19 that has so far claimed 2 lives and other 21 people infected.Other measures the government has taken is to close mosques and restaurants , with police moving in to enforce strict social distancing measures.