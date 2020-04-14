Somalia COVID19 Cases Hit 60

The total number of COVID19 cases in Somalia has hit 60, with the confirmation of 35 more infections, the highest number ever registered in a day.

Of the new cases, Health Minister Fowsiya Abikar said 32 are from Mogadishu, while Hargeisa and Borama cities in the breakaway region of Somaliland recorded two cases and one case respectively.

The spike in numbers is attributed to the roll out of rapid testing follwing the importation on test kits.

The are fears that the massive outbreak would breakdown the entire health system which may not be able to cope with the numbers.

But the health Minister said 52 of the patients were in stable conditions and are in self isolation in their homes, two are being treated in Martini hospital in Mogadishu while another is under the care of a facility at Halane UN camp in the capital.

The government is currently implementing safety measures that include social distancing and ban on international travels to minimise chances of infection