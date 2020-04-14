Kenya: Musa Mohammed Confirms Yanga Interest

14 April 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Former Gor Mahia captain Musa Mohammed has confirmed Tanzanian giants Yanga SC are after his signature.

The Kenyan international plies his trade for Zambian side Nkana FC but will be out of contract in June.

Multiple sources in Tanzania revealed on Monday that the defender was in talks with the club and he has confirmed the same in an interview with Nairobi News.

"My agent is still in talks with them but really nothing conclusive has been agreed on as yet. I am still a Nkana player and my focus is on ensuring my family and I are safe during this period and that I stay fit and in good condition as we wait for the league to resume," Mohammed said.

Yanga is eager is to strengthen its squad and has earmarked Mohammed as well as Kariobangi Sharks duo Sven Yidah and Harrison Mwendwa as possible new recruits when the transfer window is opened.

Mohammed joined Nkana FC in mid-2018 and his contract with the Zambian side is set to expire in June.

