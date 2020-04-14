Nigeria: How NYSC Member Contracted Coronavirus At Ondo Military Barracks

14 April 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Josiah Oluwole

Ondo State has recorded its third case of coronavirus, officials have confirmed.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease control (NCDC) announced 20 newly cases on Monday night, listed Ondo as having three.

According to NCDC, the 20 cases have the distribution as Lagos,13; Edo, 2; Kano, 2; Ogun, 2; and Ondo, 1.

The new cases bring the new national figure to 343; 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths. This figure is as reported in a total of 19 states across the country.

More than a week ago, Ondo's index case, a military officer, was said to have brought the virus from India. He has since been isolated and undergoing treatment.

The state COVID-19 team immediately isolated 11 persons including the immediate family of index case and conducted test on them.

The state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, confirmed on his verified Twitter handle on Monday that the recent case who works at the medical facility at the Owena military cantonment, got the virus from the index case.

The Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, has also confirmed the development, saying the third case got the virus while caring for the first case.

"The third positive case in Ondo is a Medical Doctor; he is a Youth Corp member attached to the Army Clinic at the Barracks and had attended to the first index case while he was under observation," Mr Ojogo said.

"Mr. Governor will tomorrow (Tuesday) at noon, address the people of the state on further details in respect of this case and provide deeper insights."

The second confirmed case in the state is an airport staff in Lagos who came into Ondo State last week and was found to have carried the virus from his base in Lagos to Ijoka, a community at the suburb of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

He was immediately isolated and his immediate family and other contacts quarantined in line with the NCDC protocol.

The stay-at-home order is still in force in the state, but compliance has been a major problem as many people are still in breach.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.