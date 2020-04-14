Nigeria: How NYSC Member Contracted Coronavirus At Ondo Military Barracks

Ondo State has recorded its third case of coronavirus, officials have confirmed.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease control (NCDC) announced 20 newly cases on Monday night, listed Ondo as having three.

According to NCDC, the 20 cases have the distribution as Lagos,13; Edo, 2; Kano, 2; Ogun, 2; and Ondo, 1.

The new cases bring the new national figure to 343; 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths. This figure is as reported in a total of 19 states across the country.

More than a week ago, Ondo's index case, a military officer, was said to have brought the virus from India. He has since been isolated and undergoing treatment.

The state COVID-19 team immediately isolated 11 persons including the immediate family of index case and conducted test on them.

The state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, confirmed on his verified Twitter handle on Monday that the recent case who works at the medical facility at the Owena military cantonment, got the virus from the index case.

The Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, has also confirmed the development, saying the third case got the virus while caring for the first case.

"The third positive case in Ondo is a Medical Doctor; he is a Youth Corp member attached to the Army Clinic at the Barracks and had attended to the first index case while he was under observation," Mr Ojogo said.

"Mr. Governor will tomorrow (Tuesday) at noon, address the people of the state on further details in respect of this case and provide deeper insights."

The second confirmed case in the state is an airport staff in Lagos who came into Ondo State last week and was found to have carried the virus from his base in Lagos to Ijoka, a community at the suburb of Akure, the Ondo State capital.

He was immediately isolated and his immediate family and other contacts quarantined in line with the NCDC protocol.

The stay-at-home order is still in force in the state, but compliance has been a major problem as many people are still in breach.