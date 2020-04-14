Africa: Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

Photo: Discott/Wikimedia Commons
A map showing China and Zambia.
14 April 2020
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — Ugandan musician-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, has offered to help airlifts Africans allegedly being mistreated in China after reports that hundreds of Africans are being evicted form their homes and hotels in the Chinese city of Guangzhou over fears the coronavirus was spreading in African communities.

Bobi Wine and U.S. businessman Neil Nelson released a statement saying that they are ready to airlift the Africans if any African country agrees to receive them.

Bobi Wine tweeted:

Together with my friend Neil Nelson, CEO @ATLBlackStar , we are offering to airlift Africans & African-Americans being subjected to inhumane treatment in parts of China. Only if we get an African nation and/or the US willing to receive them! #soos #savingourownsouls

"We are calling upon the government of China to urgently intervene and ensure that targeted attacks on black people are brought to an end," they added.

The United States has condemned reports of the racist attacks on African nationals in the Chinese city of Guangzhou calling the videos and stories "appalling."

This while Kwesi Quartey, the deputy chair of the AU Commission has said that the Chinese Ambassador Liu Yuxi,  says given the closeness of the relations between China and Africa, the reported incidences were clearly unacceptable and also reiterated the immense value China places on its relationship with Africa and China's commitment to protecting and developing this relationship.

Yuxi said that the government has taken steps to restore calm and protect the safety, security and dignity of the African population in China.

More on This
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Africans in China Face Evictions, Discrimination - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.