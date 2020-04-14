THE Tanzania leather sector remains weak and most of the exports are in the form of traditional products including raw and wet-blue hides.

According to Livestock Master Plan roadmaps 2017/18 - 2021/22, a low degree of product diversification over the last decade reflects weak technology adoption, limited access to finance and a number of supply-side constraints that have been haunting the sector.

Other challenges facing tanneries are associated with unproductive investments where investments are made in equipment without a concomitant increased level of production, owing to the inadequate quantities and quality of raw hides and skins.

Therefore, the Livestock Master Plan roadmaps observe that tanneries are operating well below installed capacity.

The efforts need to be made to increase the domestic supply of raw materials by among others, increasing the capability and scale of the small-scale industry to provide secondary markets for large firms and by supporting local entrepreneurs.

Tanzania tanneries industry has a total annual capacity to process 3.6 million hides and 12.8 million skins.

The total installed capacity in the country is equivalent to 104 million square feet per year, with actual capacity utilization at around 86 per cent for hides and 61 per cent for skins of total annual processing capacity.

The Tanzanian tanning industry produces mainly wet-blue leather while crust and finished leather account for a smaller share of production.

There are no tanneries producing high-fashion finished leather. The sector is estimated to employ about 1,000 people directly.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Manufacturing By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is estimated that, only five small firms produce leather footwear in the country and less than 200 workers are employed in the leather footwear sector excluding micro/small enterprises employing less than 10 people.

There are around 40 micro, small and medium-size enterprises and two large enterprises, which are involved in the manufacture of leather products and footwear.

These account for the entire Tanzanian exports of finished leather. Some of these firms are also vertically integrated in the tanning sub-sector.

Domestic and international markets for leather and leather products are growing with stable demand for leather from large importing markets (United States, China, etc.) being key driver for expansion of the sector in the country.

The expanding middle class in emerging countries (Brazil, the Russian Federation, India, China and South Africa - BRICS) add to this demand on Tanzanian leather products which in turn will prompt further expansion of the leather industry.

Other challenges include growing requirements in terms of environmental compliance and standards, chemical controls including the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals Regulation and weak customer service when dealing with the delivery requirements of buyers.

However, the expanding domestic and international markets point to immense investment potential for this sector.