Tanzania: Judiciary Utilises Work Shifts to Minimise Coronavirus Infections

THE Judiciary of Tanzania has issued new directives to contain the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), including establishing work shifts with a view to maintaining physical or social distancing during working hours as recommended by government officials and health experts.

In his letter to court administrators from all High Court Zones and Divisions as well as Resident Magistrates' Courts, Chief Court Administrator, Mathias Kabunduguru directed that three to 20 staff members working in one office should start coming to work on shifts.

"This will enable them observe three-metre social distance among them. During these shifts, one group will be coming to work on Monday and Tuesday and the other on Wednesday through Friday," he stated in the letter.

In the coming week, according to the letter copied to the Chief Justice, Principal Judge, High Court Judges in Charge, Deputy Secretary-Judicial Service Commission and Chief Registrar, the second shift would come to work on Monday to Tuesday, while the first would start working on Wednesday to Friday.

"Arrangements of shifts should be fixed on doors inside of the concerned offices. Staff members who do not share an office or those who are below three should come to the office on a regular basis.

These directives are with immediate effect as from the date of this letter," he stated in the letter dated April 3, 2020.

The Chief Court Administrator's directives supplement the measures initially taken by other senior officials of the Judiciary of Tanzania, notably the Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma and Principal Judge, Dr Eliezer Feleshi, as preventive measures against the deadly disease.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He recalled that following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the world and the disease having been discovered in the country, the government issued some guidelines that should be followed by all Tanzanians, with the Judiciary of Tanzania, for its part also taking some steps.

Mr Kabunduguru stated that on March 16, 2020, all court administrators in Tanzania at various levels were instructed, through a letter, to put in place some devices with soap for handwashing.

On March 23, 2020, he said, the Chief Justice addressed a press conference where he underscored a procedure for the provision of judicial services through an electronic system to reduce congestion of the parties attending court sessions.

Furthermore, the Chief Court Administrator stated, on March 24, 2020, the Principal Judge also addressed another press conference to put more emphasis on the directives given by the head of the judiciary and instructed an action plan be put in place to reach the directives given.

He pointed out that despite such important steps being taken, the leadership also took into consideration the work environment where in some offices, between three and 20 employees using the same office.

"Despite this situation, workers are crowded on buses when going to work and returning home, thus increasing the likelihood of the spread of the disease.

In this regard, further steps have been taken to reduce the overcrowding of staff in office rooms and buses," he said.