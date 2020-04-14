Nigeria: NURTW Threatens to Expel Members Caught in Lagos Robbery

14 April 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, has said members of the union caught engaging in crimes during the coronavirus lockdown would be expelled from the union.

Oluomo, who disclosed this yesterday in a statement posted on his verified Instagram page, urged the NURTW members in the state to endure the lockdown.

The NURTW boss said members apprehended at crime scenes would be prosecuted and dismissed while urging them to assist to obey the stay-at-home order of the government.

The statement read in part, "The NURTW Chairman enjoined all members to endure for the time being otherwise any member caught either attached to robbery or caught at the scene of the act will be totally dismissed and prosecuted by law.

"MC Olumo advised members, including motorcycle and tricycle riders, popularly called Okada and Maruwa to adhere to the federal and state governments' orders as regards the lockdown on movement.

"He also implored all members especially the branch chairmen to be vigilant and assist their various communities in combating the daylight robberies that are currently being reported in different areas.

"He pleaded with them to stay indoors because it is for the general good."

