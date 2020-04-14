Tanzania Government Releases Sh5.7 Billion for 3rd Phase BRT Payout

Dar es Salaam — The government has disbursed Sh5.7 billion as compensation to 77 Dar es Salaam residents who will have to leave their properties to make way for the construction of the third phase of the bus rapid transit (BRT) project.

The Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit Agency (Dart) public relations manager William Gatambi told The Citizen yesterday that so far the government has paid the lion's share of the total amount and that it was only Sh124.1 million that had not yet been paid to those who will be affected by the project.

"Due to complications associated with inheritance, we have not been able to sort out the issue in one area but as soon as the problem is resolved the compensation would be done," he said.

Phase-3 of the BRT project involves construction of infrastructure projects across the 23.6km stretch of Nyerere Road from Gongo la Mboto to City Center and Part of Uhuru Road from Tazara to Kariakoo-Gerezani.

Mr Gatambi also said the architectural design for Phase-3 has been finalized, and they were only waiting for the World Bank to go through the architectural works before looking for a contractor for the actual construction.

Tanzania has received funding from the International Development Association (IDA).

A member of the World Bank, IDA offers concessional loans and grants to the world's poorest developing countries. Phase 1 was conducted between 2012 and 2015. The transit goes for 21.1km with 29 stations and a dedicated bus lane.

Phase-2 of the project involves a 20.3 kilometre sketch from Gerezani and the City Council BRT station. It involves Kilwa Road, Chang'ombe Road, Kawawa Road, Gerezani Street, Bandari Road, and Sokoine Drive.